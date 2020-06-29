BLACKPINK Sets New K-Pop Record After 'How You Like That' Release

One of the most popular K-pop girl groups has broken records on both Spotify and Youtube.

The new single “How you like that” by BLACKPINK is set to break Spotify records after debuting in 5th place in the charts and then reaching 2nd place on the daily Global Top 50 chart.

BLACKPINK is the first girl group ever to do so, across all genres, not just K-pop. The girls even outperformed the K-pop phenomena BTS, whose record was 3rd place, making BLACKPINK’s song the highest-ranking K-pop hit in Spotify history.

On Youtube, their new video “How You Like That” also broke records immediately after release, again winning out over BTS. The MV got 100 million views in just just one day, eight hours, and 22 minutes after its release, while BTS’s “Boy with Luv” took one day, 13 hours, and 38 minutes to reach the same total.

The talented K-pop girls surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube with their hit song “DDU-DU DDU-DU” which made them the first K-pop group to have such a high number of music video views.

The iTunes chart also felt the impact of girl power. BLACKPINK made history with a No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 60 different countries including the United States and the Korean real-time charts, setting a new all-time record for the platform.

Blinks (the name for the fandom of the group) are delighted with the new release and are doing whatever they can to help their favs reach the top.

#BLACKPINK "How You Like That" daily charts:



#1 MelOn (=)

#1 Genie (=)

#1 Bugs (=)

#1 Soribada (=)

#2 VIBE (+4) — Kpop on Charts (@SerieTV46) June 28, 2020

.@BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ is still trending in 88 countries on YouTube (#1 worldwide). — BLACKPINK Charts #HYLT (@chartsblackpink) June 29, 2020