Beijing Slams Reports of 40 Chinese Casualties From Recent Skirmish With India as 'Fake News'

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said in a statement that talks between New Delhi and Beijing that were held on 22 June were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere, and finished with a mutual consensus to disengage.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dubbed reports of 40 Chinese casualties in recent clashes with India "fake news."

The statement comes days after an Indian government minister said on Sunday that China had lost at least 40 soldiers in the clash.

Since the two neighbours do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after a 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades.

Border tensions between India and China erupted in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides.

On 6 June, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian Army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation.

The clashes, however, flared up again on 15 June in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China’s Aksai Chin region.

The Indian armed forces said that 20 of their troops had been killed and about 80 more injured in the incident.