Territorial Claims of New Delhi, Beijing Remain Unchanged After Long Talks - Indian Army Source

"Corps Commander level meeting between India and China ended after 11 hours. China is adamant about withdrawal from Galwan Valley and Finger 4 area. India, too, remained firm in its demand that China must go back to its pre-May, 2020 position. The Indian side also demanded that China must stop buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and set a timeline for withdrawal of troops", the source said.
The meeting began earlier in the day with its focus on a deadly confrontation that took place between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley, where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin region.
The clash left 20 Indian servicemen killed and over one hundred injured, and while Beijing has not confirmed the number of casualties on its part, media have claimed it could be several dozen Chinese soldiers killed.
Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since seen frequent altercations between the military of both sides.
