Videos of Intense Face-off Between Indian and Chinese Troops Go Viral Days After Deadly Clashes

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the last few days, the two Asian giants - India and China - have been involved in diplomatic talks as the situation on the border is tense following the face-off between troops from the two countries on 15 June that left 20 Indian soldiers killed and many others injured. China hasn't confirmed any casualties so far.

Undated videos showing Indian soldiers engaged in a fierce stand-off with Chinese troops supposedly at a border area in Sikkim Sector are going viral on social media.

In one such video, a group of Indian soldiers can be seen jostling and pushing back Chinese troops. They can also be heard asking the People's Liberation Army to go back.

Another video of Indo #Chinese soldiers scuffle emerges, most likely of NakuLa in North #Sikkim of May 9 though #IndianArmy yet to respond officially pic.twitter.com/I8YGQZPyN2 — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) June 22, 2020

In another video, the troops can be seen exchanging blows.

Actually, this is the beginning of the NakuLa North #Sikkim scuffle#IndiaChinaClash pic.twitter.com/mYoAS4yUt1 — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) June 22, 2020

The clips have surfaced just days after a violent altercation between Indian and Chinese troops in the small, disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China’s Aksai Chin region — the Galwan Valley. The confrontation resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese.

Border tensions between India and China flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At the time, Beijing claimed that Indian troops had started to build defence infrastructure on the Chinese side of the border, which was categorically denied by India. Defence sources in New Delhi said that it is China which is laying a road in Ladakh which is not acceptable to India.