Monsta X Postpones US and Canada Tour Amid COVID-19

Starship Entertainment officially announced on their Twitter on 14 May that K-pop boy band Monster X's World Tour has been rescheduled in light of the pandemic.
The agency stated its willingness to look after the health of their artists, staff and fans and postpone concerts until further notice. Such news came right after happy Monbebes (the official name for the fandom) celebrated the fifth anniversary of the band's debut with the hashtags in Korean and English #5YearsWithMONSTAX7. They also included and trended ex-member Wonho, who is now a solo singer and recently signed a contract with American music management agency Maverick, which was established by Madonna in 1992.
The upcoming release “Fantasia X” was scheduled for 11 May but was rescheduled for 26 May due to Shownu's back pain. The singer was hospitalised and was advised to stay away from exercise. The agency revealed the updated teaser schedule and fans are now gearing up for their comeback.
Monbebes are sad that the long-awaited concerts are postponed, but are relieved that their favourite artists will be safe:
Thank god Monsta X was postponed. I’ll see them soon, just not yet, I can wait as long as they want❤️— 🍥 (@bellenostalgia) May 14, 2020
I knew this day was coming 😔 really wish to see the boys but I’m glad it’s postponed for everyone’s safety now imma go cry and watch monsta x ray.🥺💗 #monstaxboston— Abigail♡5 years with monsta x♡ (@honeyxbebe_) May 14, 2020
Now that the tour has been postponed, monsta x will finally be able to spend the warm months at home. I always wondered how they felt about leaving home for so many months during the summer and being so busy with the tour but now they'll be able to(hopefully)enjoy summer at home~— shawna ˡᵘᵛˢ ᵏⁱᵏⁱ✨⋈ (@_IMkihyuned) May 14, 2020
