Thai Couple Forced to Reclaim Their Home After Invasion of 'Million' of Stinky Insects

A Thai couple from Uthai Thani province were driven out of their home after a swarm of “stinking” beetles invaded their property, attaching themselves all over the place, including walls and ceiling, the Nation Thailand reported, providing photos of the creepy encounter.
‘Million-strong’ swarm of insects drives couple out of their Uthai Thani home https://t.co/psybW38HhB #ThailandNews #thailand pic.twitter.com/umlc9EMfVO— Thaivisa.com News - The Nation (@NewsThaivisa) May 11, 2020
The beetles were leaving a very unpleasant smell, house owner Jetsada Phaibong and his wife say, forcing the couple to sleep outside.
Phaibong believes that the number of invaders may reach a million now, and despite being “frantically” swept away and undergoing an insecticide treatment, they were not willing to live the couple’s friendly home, prompting the house owners to resort to local authorities for help.
Meanwhile, nations in the East Africa, and now India and Pakistan, have been facing a catastrophic locust plague since last year, with swarms consisting of hundreds of millions of insects distracting local crops and endangering food security of the whole region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)