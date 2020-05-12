Kabul Hospital Attack: Videos Emerge of Alleged Shooting as Special Forces Arrive in the Area

Footage has emerged from near the scene of Tuesday's hospital attack in Kabul.
In videos posted by local media and eyewitnesses, heavy gunfire is heard in the vicinity of a Doctors Without Borders clinic in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of west Kabul.
تصاویر تازهی از انفجار و حمله مهاجمان در غرب کابل#آماج_نیوز pic.twitter.com/0EOaJOTLP4— Aamaj News (@AamajN) May 12, 2020
Afghanistan's Interior Minister confirmed the attack and said that special forces had been deployed to the area.
Complex attack, heavy gunfire heard from the area #Kabul via @HadiSahar2 #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/N0V9Y6DVvx— Dr. Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai (@RisboLensky) May 12, 2020
According to the local outlet TOLOnews, a blast occurred near the hospital, while local residents heard sounds of at least two explosions and gunfire from inside the building.
Several reports that hospital hosted Doctors Without Borders. Attack is taking place in Dasht e Barchi quart, western #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/hB6oHV1qQn— Dr. Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai (@RisboLensky) May 12, 2020
It wasn't immediately clear whether the attack had caused any casualties and what group was behind it. The Taliban denied its involvement.
