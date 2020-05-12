Explosion at Entrance to Kabul Hospital, Militants Enter Building - Reports

This was a suicide bombing, 1TV specified. Only some staffers have managed to leave the hospital.
A gun fight is ongoing in the building, with militants using hand grenades, 1TV added, citing a security source.
Several hospital staff including doctors are believed to be trapped inside the hospital. Afghan security forces have arrived at the scene now. #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/TH0Q8MURQ8— Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) May 12, 2020
Police have confirmed to the local media that a number of assailants have attacked a hospital in Kabul's PD 13.
#BREKAING: Explosions and gunfire reported as gunmen storm hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3tX6ncE9QI— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) May 12, 2020
Police special units have taken position in the area.
The hospital under attack in Kabul is funded by Doctors Without Borders.
A Ministry of Interior statement confirmed an attack had taken place at a hospital.
