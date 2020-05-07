Pakistan Urges India to Refrain From 'Ill-Considered Move' Across LoC

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been exchanging cross-border fire along the Line of Control since April, resulting in the death of a dozen civilians and a dozen security personnel on both sides of the border. The firing escalated after terrorists killed five Indian troops while crossing the border to enter Kashmir on 5 April.

Pakistan has reiterated its stance on India’s allegation of infiltration across the Line of Control and “urged” New Delhi against any “ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for the peace and security in the region”.

Aisha Farooqui, a spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday: “We also categorically reject, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of 'Infiltration', which are designed to divert attention from India’s grave human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to create a pretext for 'false flag' operation”.

We also categorically reject, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of “Infiltration”, which are designed to divert attention from India’s grave human rights violations in IOJ&K and to create a pretext for “false flag” operation. pic.twitter.com/J7GSZOseN2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 7, 2020

​She further added: “While sensitizing the international community about such a possibility, we have consistently urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for the peace and security in the region”.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that India has been targeting Pakistan and the “latest baseless allegations by India of infiltration across Line of Control are a continuation of this dangerous agenda”.

On 5 April, five Indian Army soldiers and five Pakistani militants were killed following an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s border area. India alleged that the terrorists came from Pakistan after crossing the Line of Control.

The Line of Control, or LoC, is the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2020, India and Pakistan have engaged in around 2,500 ceasefire violations from both the sides and the firing escalated in April.

Both South Asian nations have been fighting over Kashmir since 1947, but relations further deteriorated when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 of the country's constitution.