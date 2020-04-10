India Releases Video of 'Retaliation' to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation in Kashmir

The Indian Army said on Friday that it had retaliated to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation at the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, targeting terrorist launch pads and ammunition depots and causing heavy damage to the enemy side.
The Line of Control exists as the de-facto border between Indian and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.
“At least one terror launch pad, among other targets, was apparently “completely destroyed” in the firing. There are reports that heavy damage has been caused on the other side (Pakistan). There was no casualty on our side,” he said.
The army officers also shared a video shot from a drone as the Indian army precision targets Pakistani terror launch pads.
— Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) April 10, 2020
Kashmir police also claimed that Pakistan had also violated the ceasefire in Baramulla district.
Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak took place, ceasefire violations by Pakistan across the border have fallen. But over the last two weeks, there have been several instances of cross border firing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)