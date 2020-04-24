Register
12:22 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard in the Pakistani tribal area of Khyber near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

    Pakistan's Army Accuses India's Governing BJP of Spreading Hindutva Terror

    © AP Photo / Mohammad Sajjad
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105559/48/1055594801_0:148:2816:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_9996f41b0304c1afb12bbb13fed02e27.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004241079080649-pakistans-army-accuses-indias-governing-bjp-of-spreading-hindutva-terror/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier on 21 April, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan used the term “Hindutva supremacist” for the Narendra Modi government, which has been in power since 2014. Khan accused India of discriminating against Muslims while imposing its “Nazi”-like policies.

    The Pakistan Army has called out its Indian counterpart for becoming “communalised” in recent years under the Narendra Modi government. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar has said: “India is promoting the ideology of Hindutva and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) has broken all laws".

    The Pakistani military spokesperson in a special briefing on Friday said that the RSS – the parent organisation of the country's governing party BJP – is spreading Hindutva terror and is communalising the Indian military.
    Saffronisation of Indian military and polity is a sad spectre that the world can ill afford it in present situation”, Major General Babar Iftikhar said after the special conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Rawalpindi. Babar maintained that the conference participants took notice of Indian aggression along the Line of Control, which divides disputed Kashmir between the two South Asian arch-rivals.

    Pakistan's military accused its Indian counterpart of targeting civilians on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, where at least 31 people were injured while one was killed in the past few days. Babar also accused India of violating the ceasefire at least 805 times this year.

    “Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian population in Jammu Kashmir”, Babar stated. On Friday, troops of the two countries have been engaged in massive artillery fire since the morning.

    The Pakistan Army chief has also ordered military commanders to keep strict vigilance on the situation along the borders and the country's security.

    Earlier this week, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India's Narendra Modi-led government of “the deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims” to divert the backlash over its COVID-19 policy. Imran Khan called the policy adopted by the Indian government “akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany”.

    The two South Asian nations have been at loggerheads since August 2019, when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of mistreating Muslims and Kashmiris, something which New Delhi has consistently denied.

    Related:

    India Slams Pakistan After PM Imran Khan Compares Modi Government to Nazis
    'Irresponsible, Completely Ill-Founded': Pakistan Slams India's Remark on PM Khan’s Post on Muslims
    Now 'Supremacist' Modi: Imran Khan Compares Worldwide COVID-19 Lockdown to Suffering of Kashmiris
    Tags:
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, nazi, army, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse