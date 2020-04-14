New K-Pop Boy Band Cravity Trends Worldwide as They 'Break All the Rules' With Debut MV

Fans of the new K-pop boy band Cravity are trending the name of the group as their music video and album were revealed.
The title track “Break all the Rules” has a hip-hop vibe and the MV presents rookie members powerful performances and perfect visuals. The boys held a live showcase through the app "V Live" on the same day, performing the song live for the audience for the first time.
The new K-pop band has nine members: former X1 members Minhee and Hyeongjun, participants of survival show "Produce X 101" Jungmo and Wonjin, and other trainees - Serim, Allen, Woobin, Taeyoung, and Seongmin.
Cravity is Starship Entertainment's first boy group in 5 years since Monsta X debuted. Their colleague Joohoney from Monsta X wrote and produced the song “Jumper” for their debut album. The name of the band, Cravity, was created by combining "Creativity" and "Gravity" and stands for "Centre of Gravity". This is the name they hope will demonstrate their ambition and showcase the perfect synergy of the group's members.
Fans are excited over the new stars appeared in the K-pop industry
THAT STRIKING LOOK IN THE EYES WITH THAT NECK MOVE IS WHAT I LIVE FOR--#CRAVITY #크래비티#HIDEOUT#REMEMBER_WHO_WE_ARE#BREAK_ALL_THE_RULES#크래비티_데뷔_우리를_기억해 pic.twitter.com/4lYPkB5b2o— 콰라koa.la 🐨 | 📍Happy Debut Hyeongjun & Minhee 🎉 (@_woodzycho) April 14, 2020
their debut didn’t even seem like a debut 😳 i think slay #CRAVITY pic.twitter.com/CUuUeIxgKG— ## jade ⁷ ✰ !! (@anqeIictae) April 14, 2020
200414 debut showcase— 평생 형준이편🐾 (@sonqhveonqiun) April 14, 2020
hj: Our ‘jumper’ is a song gifted to us by Monsta X Jooheon sunbaenim. This song has the meaning of jumping freely in our own world.#형준 #HYEONGJUN #크래비티 #CRAVITYpic.twitter.com/ldnryEKX0M
When MCountdown says: HOT DEBUT I can't agree more pic.twitter.com/jF6hgVCc7F— 엘레나 🥰 CRAVITY ROTY! (@ohmywonjin) April 14, 2020
congratulations on your debut legends! i love you all so much!— hey (@shjluvr) April 14, 2020
i wish you the best of luck in your careers! please stay happy & healthy always!! rookies of the year!! ❤️ #CRAVITY @CRAVITY_twt #BReakalltherules pic.twitter.com/tVjw6V3NO9
All comments
Show new comments (0)