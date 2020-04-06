Monsta X Confirm They Will Join US MTV 'Unplugged at Home' Lineup

On 6 April, K-pop boy band Monsta X was officially added to the line-up of artists who have already participated on the music TV show, like Alessia Cara, Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, and others.

The partial remake of the legendary TV series MTV Unplugged at Home started as part of the channel's global SNS campaign #AloneTogether amid the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed the artists who will perform online acoustic livestream concerts.

During the live acoustic performances, the MTV Unplugged at Home artists will perform in their own homes under quarantine in order to educate young fans to keep social distance in order to control and reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The series of live streaming concerts started on 3 April over various SNS platforms.

Monsta X participated in a similar livestream concert for Twitch’s Stream Aid 2020 on 28 March together with other K-pop artists like (G)-idle and Stray Kids, as well as stars such as the Chainsmokers, Diplo, Charlie Puth, and Steve Aoki. The Twitch stream was set up in order to raise awareness and funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is also getting ready for a comeback in May in South Korea. Their first-ever English-language album "All About Luv" gained fifth place in the US "Billboard 200", establishing them as global artists, while the attention to the talented South Korean band continues to grow.