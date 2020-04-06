Japan's Abe to Declare State of Emergency on 8 April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government official.

Declaring the state of emergency will allow local authorities to tell citizens to stay at home, not attend public events and comply with hygiene requirements. However, there will be no fines for failing to stick to any such requirements and recommendations in Japan.

According to the media outlet, the emergency will concern the largest cities, namely, Tokyo and Osaka.

Abe is expected to address the nation on Tuesday, and the state of emergency will take effect starting Wednesday, according to a source in the government. The Japanese PM will specify which regions will be targeted and for how long.

Japan has registered 4,563 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, with 104 deaths. Tokyo alone confirmed 143 new infections on Sunday, bringing the capital's total to 1,033.