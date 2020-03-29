Spread of Coronavirus Disease in China Largely Stopped - Health Ministry

There are currently at least 680,000 people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus around the world, while the death toll has almost reached 32,000. At the same time, at least 146,000 have recovered from the disease.

"As of 28 March, the number of confirmed cases of infection is less than 3,000, the spread of the epidemic in China is generally stopped", the spokesperson for the National Health Commission of China, Mi Feng, said at a briefing.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China stands at 3,300, while the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,439, according to the health commission. At the same time, the Chinese authorities warned that new cases imported from abroad could trigger another wave of the pandemic.

© REUTERS / STRINGER Community workers in protective suits disinfect a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, the United States and Italy have surpassed China in terms of the number of infected, with 123,000 and 92,000 confirmed cases respectively. At the same time, there have been more fatalities in Italy and Spain than in China, as the disease has spread to Europe and America. In order to stop the pandemic, countries have imposed severe quarantine measures and travel bans to curb the global infection.