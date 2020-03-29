Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Sends Medical Supplies to Seven More Asian Countries to Fight Coronavirus

The billionaire previously donated 500,000 coronavirus test kits and 1 million masks to the US, as well as 200,000 testing kits for Russia, also promising to send a huge amount of supplies to 54 African and ten Asian nations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation on Sunday announced they will be donating essential medical gear to seven more Asian countries: Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

According to reports, those states will get 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits as well as various protective clothing and medical equipment, like ventilators for those who can't breathe due to respiratory issues, caused by COVID-19.

© REUTERS / SIVARAM V A group of students wearing protective masks wait to buy tickets at a railway station amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 10, 2020

At the moment, the global pandemic has hit almost every country, with the main centre of the outbreak moving from China to the United States. According to official data, some 123,750 of the 664,000 cases worldwide have been registered in the US, with the highest number of fatalities reported in Italy - over 10,000 of the 30,800 deaths across the globe.

To stop the spread of the disease, numerous countries have imposed travel bans and severe quarantine measures, urging people to stay at home.