Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Donates Medical Supplies to Ten More Asian Nations

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma earlier this week promised to send 100,000 face masks, 20,000 test kits, and 1,000 medical protective suits to each of Africa's 54 nations. According to the South China Morning Post, Jack Ma also donated 500,000 coronavirus test kits and 1 million masks to the US.

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced that they will donate medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to assist the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation of 1.8 million masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment and supplies that include ventilators and forehead thermometers will be sent to the governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020

Earlier this week, the two foundations announced donations of medical supplies to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

On 13 March, the billionaire said he would donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million face masks to the United States. He has also shared his plans to give medical supplies to European countries and Iran.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to Chinese business magnate Jack Ma and his foundation as well as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for their help in providing essential supplies to countries in need.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. Over 270,000 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide, with the death toll having exceeded 11,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.