Police Release 24 Prisoners in Central Afghanistan by Fake Presidential Decree - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - The governor’s office in the central Afghan province of Uruzgan received a fake presidential decree for the release of 35 prisoners from jail, and 24 were released before the local authorities realised the document was forged, a civilian source said on Monday.

Uruzgan police chief also received the same decree, according to the source.

Four women, one child and 19 men were released, the source said, but several of them were immediately rearrested after the authorities understood that the decree was fake.

In January, Badghis Governor Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai said that the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces broke into a Taliban* prison in the country's northwestern Badghis province to release its officers. According to the Badghis governor, five Taliban guards were arrested and three of them were injured as a result of the operation.

Seven prisoners with links to the Taliban movement escaped from a prison in the southeastern Afghan province of Paktia on 13 January.

