4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mongolia Near Russian Border

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was registered on 13 March in northern Mongolia near the Russian border, the regional branch of the Geophysical Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The epicentre of the 4.8-magnitude earthquake was located 235 kilometres to the west of Erdenet and about 21 kilometres from the Russian border, according to seismologists.

The earthquake caused no casualties or damage, according to preliminary data.

Earthquakes, including quite strong ones, regularly occur in the regions of Mongolia bordering Tuva, the Altai Republic, the western part of Buryatia, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in China.

