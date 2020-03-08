Number of New COVID-19 Cases in China Outside Hubei Province Drops to 3 - Health Commission

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Just a week ago, there were 41,625 recovered individuals in China. The total death toll in China now stands at 3,097. As of Sunday, there have been a total of 80,695 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China.

China has registered 44 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases over the past 24 hours, of which 41 are people infected in the virus-hit Hubei province, while the remaining three patients came from abroad, marking the lowest number since the epidemic broke out in December, the National Health Commission's spokesman Mi Feng said on Sunday.

"Three cases were reported in other regions outside Hubei province [in Beijing and Gansu province], all of them introduced from abroad," Mi said.

In the meantime, the health commission reported earlier in the day that 27 people have died from coronavirus in mainland China within a day. At the same time, over 1,660 people have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 57,065.