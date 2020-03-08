27 New Deaths from Coronavirus in Mainland China, Over 57,000 Recovered

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

At least 27 new deaths from novel coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44 to 80,695, and a total of 1,661 people have recovered, it added.

In total, COVID-19 has killed 3,097 people in mainland China.

"At 04:00 on 7 March, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 44 new confirmed cases, 27 new deaths (27 in Hubei), and 84 new suspected cases", the statement said.

41 out of 44 new cases were registered in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in China. All 27 new fatalities were also in Wuhan.

Over 20,500 are currently being treated for COVID-19 in China, more than 5,260 of them are in serious condition.

Globally, the virus has affected over 101,000 people already, according to the latest data provided by the WHO. South Korea, Italy, and Iran remain the countries most hit by the new virus outside China.

