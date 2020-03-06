EXO Leader Suho Reveals Details of His First Solo Album

The artist will debut as a solo singer on 6 March with six tracks included in the album.

The leader of the popular K-pop boy band EXO, Suho (real name Kim Jun-myeon), will release his album with six tracks on 30 March. The artist also revealed that the album will be titled “Self-Portrait”.

Earlier, SM Entertainment officially confirmed that Suho would debut as a solo singer on 6 March. He will be the fourth member of the group to embark on a solo career.

Meanwhile, pre-sales of Suho's debut solo album started today at various online and offline music stores. EXO's label, SM Entertainment, mentioned that Suho was fully involved in the production of the album at all stages from the very beginning.

The leader of the “Nation's Pick” group has already proven himself as a talented artist who is attentive to details, participating in the collaborative project SM Station. His songs “Curtain”, “Dinner”, “Do you have a moment” were warmly received by the audience.

He also showed himself to be a good actor in musicals and K-dramas. His leading roles in the musicals “The Last Kiss”, based on the story of love of the crown prince of Austria and Baroness Mary Vetsera, and “The Man Who Laughs”, based on a Victor Hugo novel, were sold out hits, receiving positive feedback from both critics and the audience.

Bunnycitizens (the name of fans who stan for Suho) pointed out that the release will be on the birthday of Vincent Van Gogh - Jun-myeon's favourite painter.

self portrait is the title of his first album as a soloist which btw is perfect because we know how much junmyeon appreciates the arts/loves going to museums 💕 #SUHO_IS_COMING #SELFPORTRAIT pic.twitter.com/Bn9SwJeKAL — bee⁰¹ ✰ SELF-PORTRAIT 3/30 ✨ (@jeongmyeon_) March 6, 2020

Junmyeon gave us a hint but we didn’t get it 😅 now it makes sense. #SUHO_IS_COMING #SUHO_SOLO pic.twitter.com/Q4YWJB3OTb — Ara ♡ #SelfPortraitBySUHO (@dynrdmng) March 6, 2020