We Are One: EXO Stays Together Despite Chen’s Marriage

Earlier, some fans urged the singer to leave the group after he announced changes in his personal life. After a month of fandom wars between supporters and haters, the K-Pop boy band’s label SM Entertainment revealed it's official position and plans for EXO as a group on 20 February.

The company stated that there will be no changes in EXO's line-up and all their activities will be continued with the same number of members. The decision was taken after the discussion with all the bandmates; all of them intend to stay together and continue to work. Also since there are members who will be enlisted this year, this year's EXO activity is scheduled to focus on solo and unit promotions, which will be released sequentially.

The previous day Chen wrote a message to fans on the official app LYSN apologising for the surprising news and worries he caused to the supporters. At the same time, he expressed his willingness to continue to work hard as a part of EXO.

After the news that a member of one of the most popular and famous K-Pop groups worldwide is getting married and expecting a child, the whole perfect picture of K-pop belonging only to the fans was broken. With his announcement, Chen changed the paradigm and caused a storm of controversies in the fandom and beyond. Some fans, who were against his marriage made protests calling for Chen to leave the group, not only on the Internet but even using outdoor advertisements, demanding the same from SM Entertainment. Many fansites protesting Chen's marriage closed after the latest announcement.

Despite the controversy, most EXO-Ls (the official name of the fandom) support Chen in his intention to be a father and husband and still be a famous idol, and the trending #ChenWins on Twitter expresses fans' relief that EXO will stay the same band.

Kindness always wins at the end



When anti fans threatened, mocked, harassed and stalked you, you still apologised although we all know you did nothing wrong



We really appreciate you and your big heart, let's walk together in the future too~#ChenWinspic.twitter.com/usgKCugpQ6 — chennie (@smolkjd) February 20, 2020

Since SM released a statement that kfans constantly asked for...it's clearly stated that EXO decided they want to be together and SM respects their opinion.

If anyone hates on Jongdae now, it means they don't care about other members either. Because EXO is with Jongdae. #ChenWins pic.twitter.com/ch3tDbfHVp — PixieLoey | JUNMYEON SOLO (@ElementalEXO) February 20, 2020

EXO-L! Let’s make some more noise! Use the hashtags and express your love and support for our 9 boys!



EXO IS 9!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕#ChenWins#EXOLStandWith9 @weareoneEXO #EXO pic.twitter.com/w8RVdpTFxf — X-INTËXØLTËĀM 🌐 (@intexolteam) February 20, 2020