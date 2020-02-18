Register
13:28 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Courtroom One Gavel

    Pakistani Court Sends 'Abducted' Hindu Girl to Child Protection Home Until She Turns 18

    © CC BY 2.0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202002181078340481-pakistani-court-sends-abducted-hindu-girl-to-child-protection-home-until-she-turns-18/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani Hindu girl, Mehak, whose name was changed to Aleeza after she was allegedly converted to Islam, went missing for five days on 15 January. Her original family claims she was abducted. She was later found by police from the town of Ghariyasin, near the city of Jacobabad in the country's Sindh Province.

    On Tuesday, a Pakistani court sent 15-year-old Hindu girl Mehak Kumari to a child protection home for two years or until she turns 18.

    She is alleged to have been abducted, converted to Islam, and married off to a 28-year-old man called Ali Raza, a divorced father of four.

    After the court order, police have sealed the city of Jacobabad fearing protests from activists who might be expecting the court to hand over the girl to her parents.

    A Pakistani Hindu organisation has meanwhile hit the streets and demonstrated to highlight religious atrocities happening in the country.

    ​The case sparked outrage among members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities after she went missing for five days last month.

    On Tuesday, Pakistan human rights activists and members of the Indian community also staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against the alleged abduction and conversion of the girl.

    ​The girl had purportedly recorded her statement before the court in January that she willfully accepted Islam and consented to marry Ali Raza, while her family claims she was abducted and forcefully converted.

    The court had directed authorities to get Mehak’s ossification test done to confirm her age. The directive had come after her parents claimed that she was a minor and therefore, her statement should not be taken into account.

    A video clip also emerged on social media in which the girl appears with her husband Raza, and identifies herself according to her new Muslim name and claims that she has accepted Islam and married Raza.

    Related:

    Hindus in Pakistan Stage Singing Protest Against Court in Alleged Forced Conversion Case – Video
    Pakistani-Hindu Girl Sent to Shelter After Abduction and Forced Conversion to Islam (Video)
    Netizens React to India Lodging Strong Protest With Pakistan over Abduction of Three Hindu Girls
    Tags:
    Islam, conversion, Hindus, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Stick of Fortune or Japanese 'Naked' Festival
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse