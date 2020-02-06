Powerful Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Tokyo - Seismologists

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Tokyo and the nearby prefectures located to the northeast of the Japanese capital late on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

​The focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 25 miles near the coast of the Ibaraki prefecture.

There have been no immediate reports regarding damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

The tremors made furniture in buildings in Tokyo shake.