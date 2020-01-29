Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday.
⚠️#Japan🇯🇵: A moderate #earthquake of magnitude mb=5.3, was registered at 134 KM NW of #Ishikawa, prefecture of #Okinawa. Depth: 10 KM.— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) January 29, 2020
More info: https://t.co/VGIhjQWqv4
この地震を感じましたか？, 教えてください！.#EQVT,#地震,#jishin,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto,#tremor. pic.twitter.com/EAcQdFusCw
The earthquake was registered at 8:39 a.m. local time (23:39 GMT, on Tuesday) with its epicentre located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands, according to the agency.
It added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of a tsunami.
All comments
Show new comments (0)