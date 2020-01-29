Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has occurred near the shore of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday.

​The earthquake was registered at 8:39 a.m. local time (23:39 GMT, on Tuesday) with its epicentre located at the depth of 18.6 miles to the west of the Okinawa islands, according to the agency.

It added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of a tsunami.