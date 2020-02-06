Guts Over Fear: Pakistani Woman Castrates Intruder During Botched Home Invasion

New Delhi (Sputnik): UN Women has defined rape as a “global epidemic” that affects millions of women worldwide. More and more, women are on edge amid the rising number of reported rape cases globally and the protracted, emotionally stressful trials that follow in most countries.

A 25-year-old Pakistani woman dismembered a burglar who allegedly broke into her house and attempted to rape her.

According to media reports, the woman ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife to cut off the 28-year-old intruder’s penis after he tried to sexually assault her in her home.

As of now, the accused intruder is undergoing treatment in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Police will go ahead with their probe after the doctors are done treating the man, the media reports added.

A 2016 report revealed that Pakistan is one of the 10 worst countries in terms of reported rape cases in the world.

A similar incident happened in December 2018 in neighbouring India, when a man was castrated in a blade attack after being accused of making an unwelcome advance on a woman on the outskirts of Mumbai.