Man’s Genitals Chopped Over Unwanted Advances - Reports

In a bizarre incident in the Thane district of the state of Maharashtra in India, a man lost his private parts when he was accosted on allegations of making unwanted advances towards a woman.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A woman, along with two of her accomplices, caught hold of a man, beat him up and relieved him of his genitals using a sharp blade as per a report from ANI. All three of them are now in police custody.

READ MORE: Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)

The police said that the man's genitals were chopped off because allegedly he had made unwanted advances towards the woman. The man, who is undergoing medical treatment, is in critical condition.

​

Dr Dyaneshwar, who is treating the victim, said, "He is on ventilator support and all efforts are being made to keep him alive. His condition is critical and his private parts, along with his brain have suffered injury".

READ MORE: Horror of 'Honour Killing' Haunts India Again — Reports

The police have registered a case, and a probe is currently being conducted.

The woman and the victim were neighbours in Thane. In her disposition to the police, the woman alleged that the victim, Tushar Pujare, wanted to marry her despite her lack of interest in him. The woman worked in the loan department of a bank. She, along with her accomplices, called the victim to an isolated place under the pretext of a loan inquiry. There, the duo male companions thrashed Pujare whilst the woman cut off his private parts.