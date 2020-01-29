Japanese Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Nissan CEO Ghosn's Ex-Lawyer - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the NHK, prosecutors have already attempted to confiscate Hironaka's computer that was used by Ghosn earlier this month, but were stopped by the latter's defence.

Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday have searched the office of a former lawyer of Carlos Ghosn, the ex-Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, media reported.

While on bail, Ghosn used a computer that belonged to Junichiro Hironaka and his office for meetings, the NHK broadcaster reported. Individuals who are found to have helped the ex-Nissan CEO escape may be charged with aiding a criminal to avoid arrest, the media said.

Ghosn is accused of significantly underreporting his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he received 17 billion yen.

On New Year's Eve, Ghosn issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Japan’s investigative bodies sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a so-called Red Notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country.