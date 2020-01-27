Homemade Bomb Explodes at Hong Kong Hospital Leaving No Injuries - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A homemade bomb has exploded at a hospital in Hong Kong, leaving no injuries. The police are searching for the people behind the incident, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The explosion hit Hong Kong's Caritas Medical Centre at around 2.30 a.m. local time on Monday (18:30 on Sunday GMT), according to the South China Morning Post. Around 20 patients were evacuated.

"Staff at the accident and emergency department heard loud bangs in a public toilet, and found that there was an explosion in one of the compartments", a spokesman for the hospital said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Home-made bomb explodes at Hong Kong hospital, nobody injured https://t.co/Cv7ICwdGci — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 27, 2020

​The hospital promptly informed the police, declaring its readiness to assist the investigation, he added.

"We condemn the deliberate act which caused damage at the centre, and threatened patients’ safety", the spokesman went on to say.

Toilet bowl in Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan explodes, homemade bomb found https://t.co/d85FCJG0TZ — Dimsumdaily Hong Kong (@dimsumdaily_hk) January 27, 2020

​Experts, who arrived at the hospital, said this was a homemade bomb explosion since a broken glass bottle with batteries and electric circuits inside it was found at the site.

The bomb was not very powerful, a representative of the district police department added, and the hospital is currently operating normally.