First Case of Coronavirus From China Reportedly Confirmed in Singapore

Earlier, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, the central province of Hubei.

Singapore has confirmed first case of the Wuhan coronavirus virus, the Ministry of Health said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to the ministry, a Chinese national has tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

The patient is a 66-year-old man and Wuhan resident, who arrived in Singapore with nine travelling companions on Monday, and stayed at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa resort, the Ministry of Health said.

"All measures will be taken to contain its possible spread," said the ministry's director of communicable diseases, Associate Professor Vernon Lee, as quoted by the Straits Times.

"There's no need for the general public to panic or take any special measures," he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW