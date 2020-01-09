Preliminary Tests Show That Unknown Pneumonia Spreading in China's Wuhan Is New Type of Coronavirus

Last week, the local health committee said in a statement that the toll of people infected with an unknown form of pneumonia in Wuhan city of the central Chinese province of Hubei had risen to 44.

Preliminary laboratory tests showed that the unknown pneumonia that is spreading in China's Wuhan is a new type of coronavirus, China's CCTV broadcaster reported.

The Wuhan authorities confirmed the outbreak on 31 December, saying that 27 people have tested positive since the beginning of that month.

The infected individuals reportedly display symptoms typical of pneumonia and other acute respiratory diseases. It prompted fears on the Internet that the nation might be experiencing a return of the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronavirus, an epidemic that had claimed more than 600 lives in China throughout 2002-2003.