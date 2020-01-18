Four South Korean Trekkers Missing After Avalanche in Nepal – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred at about 11:00 am local time (05:15 GMT) on Friday in the Annapurna Massif.

Four South Korean trekkers have gone missing after an avalanche hit a tourist route in Nepal, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The missing people are four teachers – two men and two women – who arrived in Nepal for volunteer work. Five other crew members are unharmed, the South Korean Foreign Ministry told the Yonhap news.

The South Korean diplomatic mission in Nepal has asked the country’s authorities to organise a search operation in the avalanche-hit area.