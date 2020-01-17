California Sheriff: One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Lake Tahoe Avalanche

Placer County Sheriff's deputies and Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) have been dispatched to Alpine Meadows Ski Resort around 11:20 a.m. local time to locate several missing victims following an avalanche late Friday morning.

Numerous individuals have been reported missing in the ski area of Alpine Meadows, California, after an avalanche struck the Lake Tahoe region.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that at least one individual has died and one was found to be seriously injured and transported to an area hospital following the event. Emergency responders will continue to search for additional victims.

PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run. One fatality and one serious injury confirmed. #Avalance #cawx pic.twitter.com/4CwsqjjZOW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

More than 25 inches of snow were dumped in the Squaw Valley of Alpine Meadows between Thursday and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The Sierra Avalanche Center announced that there was "considerable avalanche danger" for all elevations in the area.

Here are a few snowfall totals. Reply to us with your snowy photos (location, elevation, & measurement). Sierra winds will continue through tonight before decreasing on Saturday. Quieter weather on tap for the holiday weekend! https://t.co/gCXMvW5fB2 pic.twitter.com/WwHjoWrIaN — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 17, 2020

Alpine Meadows is the location of the deadliest avalanche in US ski history. The March 31, 1982, event claimed the lives of seven individuals, reported the Sacramento Bee.

