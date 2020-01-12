Videos of Lightning Strikes Over Taal Volcano in Philippines Make Rounds on Internet

Netizens have been sharing photos and videos of the Taal volcano south of the Philippines' capital Manila spewing giant plumes of ash.
The unrest at the volcano was accompanied by multiple lightning strikes inside the clouds of ash that the volcano has been emitting.
— Jayc (@Iamjaygarcia1) January 12, 2020
— Franche (@sy_franche) January 12, 2020
— James Vitaliano (@jamesvitaliano) January 12, 2020
— Josh Chandler Velasco (@Joshchanvela) January 12, 2020
Flights in and out of the Manila airport were temporarily suspended on Sunday because of the volcanic ash.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to 'hazardous', saying that an eruption was possible within weeks.
