Videos of Lightning Strikes Over Taal Volcano in Philippines Make Rounds on Internet

The Taal Volcano, which is a popular tourist spot in the Philippines, started spewing ash early on Sunday. Later in the day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level from 3 to 4 and advised people in nearby areas to evacuate.

Netizens have been sharing photos and videos of the Taal volcano south of the Philippines' capital Manila spewing giant plumes of ash.

The unrest at the volcano was accompanied by multiple lightning strikes inside the clouds of ash that the volcano has been emitting.

​Flights in and out of the Manila airport were temporarily suspended on Sunday because of the volcanic ash.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to 'hazardous', saying that an eruption was possible within weeks.