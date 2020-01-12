Philippines’ Taal Volcano Alert Raised to ‘Hazardous’ Amid Ash Spew – Photo, Video

According to the Philippine airport authority, arrivals at Manila Airport are also "on hold" after Taal volcano began to spew ash.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert level from 3 to 4 amid the ongoing unrest at the Taal Volcano.

Raising of Taal Volcano Alert Level from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 4 #TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/cmOVUTNFFS — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 12, 2020

​Earlier, the Manila Airport's manager said that flights were temporarily suspended from the airport after the Taal Volcano spewed ash. Arriving flights were also put on hold, the manager added.

Edit: Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano. Kindly coordinate with your respective air carriers for details on flight schedules. — NAIA (@MIAAGovPH) January 12, 2020

​Evacuations are underway in towns of San Nicolas, Balete and Talisa, which have a combined population of more than 90,000 people.

The Taal Volcano, which is a popular tourist spot, started spewing ash early on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the volcano has manifested "increased steaming activity in at least five spots inside the main crater”.

Local residents have been sharing photos and videos of the volcano unrest on social media.

Lightning strikes at taal volcano, keep safe everyone. 🥺🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wn333gv5Iu — ACA (@ricuuuuuuuhh) January 12, 2020

Update: Phreatic explosion of Taal Volcano is still ongoing as of 4:30 PM pic.twitter.com/gvn7Z806Wy — Rica-Mae Espineli (@RicaHyphenMae) January 12, 2020

​The Philippines is situated in the seismic area known as the Ring of Fire which encircles the Pacific Ocean.