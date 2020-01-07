Violent Clashes Between Student Groups Over JNU Attack in India's Ahmedabad Leave 10 Injured

New Delhi (Sputnik): Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), affiliated with the Indian National Congress party, protested in front of the office of its arch-rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP), which is linked to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

At least 10 people were left injured during violent clashes between two students' unions that broke out in Ahmedabad in India's Gujarat state on Tuesday.

NSUI members were reportedly protesting against the violence that was carried out at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 August. Around 30 students and teachers were left injured, as masked men attacked the campus with rods and sticks.

Two days later, the students union NSUI linked to India’s main opposition party Congress was protesting in front of the AVBP office in Ahmedabad when some stick-wielding men attacked the protesters.

#WATCH Clash between ABVP and NSUI workers in Ahmedabad, Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. NSUI was protesting near ABVP officer over #JNUViolence when clash broke out. Around 10 people injured. (note: abusive language) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/R7vvvYiit5 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

In the video footage, some people can be seen charging at protesters with sticks and resorting to fist-fight.

Police had to resort to baton-charging to control the situation, which, however, continued to escalate.

The incident comes days after the attack at Delhi’s JNU, where mask-wearing people with sticks and rods attacked students. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and several others, including teachers were left injured in the attack that was carried out on Sunday evening.