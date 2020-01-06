Register
15:03 GMT +306 January 2020
    In this late Sunday, Jan.5, 2020 photo, police arrive at the Jawaharlal Nehru University after masked assailants beat students and teachers with sticks in New Delhi, India.

    Maharashtra State Chief Compares Delhi University Violence to 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several unidentified masked men attacked students and teachers on the campus of one of India’s top central universities on Sunday night; nearly 15 students, including the president of the student union, had to be rushed to hospital due to their injuries.

    Maharashtra State's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday condemned the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, comparing it with the 26 November 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

    “When I watched the news of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attacks on television, it reminded me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

    ​The terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), had lasted four days in 2008 and galvanised the nation as it left over 150 people dead and over 300 injured.

    Thackeray, who is also the chief of the Shiv Sena party, termed the attackers as cowards who were armed with batons and rods. He said their attackers’ identities should be revealed. “Why was there a need to cover their face… because they were cowards. India can never support such cowardice.”

    The leader also emphasised that such an incident would never occur in his state, Maharashtra. “I would never let anything like this happen to students in my state.”

    According to reports, the attack took place during a meeting of the JNU teachers’ union. The witnesses claimed that the miscreants had assaulted students and teachers and barged into the university dormitory buildings.

    The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of Prime Minister Modi's ruling BJP Hindu nationalist party, is being accused of instigating violence.

    The ABVP, however, rejected all these allegations and pinned the blame on the communist groups at the university.

    JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who has been active in the anti-CAA protests, was among those who suffered severe injuries.

