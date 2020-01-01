At Least 9 People Killed During Severe Floods in Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Massive floods that struck the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and the surrounding areas have led to the deaths of at least nine people, The Jakarta Post reported.

According to The Jakarta Post, the non-stop heavy rains started on New Year's Eve and continued into Wednesday.

State-owned electricity company PLN has temporarily cut power in 724 flood-hit areas in the capital to prevent incidents.

Allah May save Jakarta & Bekasi from Rain Water Flood of today pic.twitter.com/ENMwIX42RI — sabirsultan (@sabirsultan69) January 1, 2020

​The media outlet added, citing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, that over 19,000 people had fled their homes.

"The worst is in East Jakarta with 9,248 people [displaced], South Jakarta with 5,080", Baswedan was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

It's not a happy new year for us in Jakarta

flood has causing black out, no clean water, & hunger 😭#BanjirJakarta pic.twitter.com/ILbXSlnRqT — Rinaajah EFA (@RinaajaEFA) January 1, 2020

​The floods have disrupted public transport with some railway lines temporarily closed. At least 10 flights were delayed at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, which accommodates commercial and military aircraft. Many of them were redirected to Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Banten.