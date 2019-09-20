Register
22:21 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters take over Dearborn Street in Chicago's famed Loop during a global climate change march Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Chicago. Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Videos: Thousands of US Students Flood Streets, Join Global Climate Strike

    © AP Photo/ Charles Rex Arbogast
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Thousands of people in the US are marching between September 20 and 27 as part of the Global Climate Strike, a worldwide movement demanding that politicians take action to combat the growing climate crisis.

    According to its website, the Global Climate Strike movement, which was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg last year, is meant to embody the stance that “people are no longer willing to continue with business as usual” when it comes to the environment.

    ​“The urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach and a just response centered on human rights, equity, and justice,” the website adds.

    On Friday, multiple demonstrations in the US were underway. In New York City, around 100,000 New Yorkers congregated at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, prompting the New York Police Department to close down some of the streets in the area.

    ​At least 200 protesters showed up at the City Hall in St. Petersburg, Florida, while some roads in Baltimore, Maryland, were shut down as students showed up for the protest on scooters and skateboards, the New York Times reported. In Des Moines, Iowa, at least 500 people convened outside the State Capitol building, the Times reported, while thousands of students in Washington, DC, marched to a rally outside Capitol Hill. Protesters in San Francisco, California, are expected to congregate for a march at the local office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

    ​In a statement to USA Today, Isabella Johnson, a high school student who organized the protests in Chicago, said the protesters’ goal is to pass a proposed bill in Illinois for a Clean Energy Jobs Act, which proposes that the state exclusively turn to renewable energy by mid-century

    ​“I want this country's leaders to realize that the youth will not back down, we will strike and strike and strike until they take action," Johnson is quoted as saying. "And if they refuse to take action that would ensure my generation a healthy future, then we will vote them out of office first chance we get.”

    Friday’s strike is not limited to students: more than 1,500 Amazon employees across the US plan to walk out after months of urging the multinational technology company to establish a comprehensive climate plan that involves the complete shift to renewable energy by 2030, according to the Times. 

    ​Although Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos released a climate plan Thursday to decrease carbon emissions and implement renewable energy initiatives, Amazon employees are calling for more aggressive measures. The employees are using their vacation days to participate in the marches, Fortune reported. Google, Facebook and Twitter employees also plan on participating in the strike.

    While protests are underway in the US, thousands of others in countries across the world are participating in the demonstrations as well. Protests have taken place in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. 

    Related:

    Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Endorses Global Climate Strike by Students
    Clinton's Praise for Climate Activist Thunberg's Worldwide Strikes Splits Twitter
    Videos: Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Joins Climate Strike Outside White House
    Swedish School Girl Greta Thunberg Shamed for Courting Adults to Join Her Climate Strike
    Global Climate Strike Gathers About 300,000 People in Australia - Photos, Video
    Tags:
    Amazon, movement, global, strike, Climate Change
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse