Human Arms Discovered in Dissected Killer Shark Caught in Indian Ocean

The family of a man who went missing several weeks ago in the waters of the Indian Ocean surrounding the popular French tourist destination La Reunion, have identified a bracelet found in the stomach of a 3.4-meter tiger shark, along with several human body parts, news agency AFP reports.
The predator was caught under a preventive fishing programme targeting apex predators near the island, which has witnessed 11 fatal attacks in the past 9 years.
Earlier this year, a similar gruesome discovery – a forearm in the stomach of another tiger shark - was made after a Scottish man went missing from a snorkeling lagoon on La Reunion. A wedding ring from the hand was identified by his wife.
