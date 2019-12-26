Ex-Hijab Porn Star Mia Khalifa Knows How to Wish Fans a Merry Christmas

Mia Khalifa, who is still one of the most Googled porn actresses despite her stint in the adult film industry not exceeding three months, has come up with a visual Christmas greeting, specially meant for her 18.5 million-strong army of fans.

While the latest photo stuns with bright colours, featuring Mia’s wide smile as she poses for a family shot with her fiancé Swedish chef Robert Sandberg and their two Yorkshire terriers, the previous one obviously steals the thunder.

In a saucy snapshot, the porn star-turned sports commentator and socialite flaunts her remarkable angles as she reaches out to Christmas decorations to be hung on a miniature snow-white Christmas tree.

“Drooling,” one weighed in in the comment section, with others rushing in their turn to wish Mia happy holidays, some of them in Swedish remembering she was getting married to a Swede.

It was a busy start to 2019 for Mia, who underwent surgery in February to fix a breast implant that was damaged by a stray hockey puck last summer.

Following the successful operation, she expressed her gratitude to her beau, who was by her side throughout. The pair announced their engagement in March, with fans now looking forward to wedding ceremony photo shoots.