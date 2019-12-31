Alarm Raised as Scores of Child-Like Sex Dolls Confiscated at Australian Airports

A total of five dolls have recently been seized at Perth International Airport alone, while the federal authorities made dolls with child-like features illegal after child abuse concerns were voiced.

Australian border authorities have now released a photo of one of the 61 grotesque child-like sex dolls that they have seized over the past half a year, with a total of five confiscated in Perth alone.

Importing such dolls was criminalised this year, with the offence carrying a maximum of 15 years behind bars. Federal Assistant Minister for Customs and Community Safety Jason Wood has warned in comments to the West Australian that people who are about to commit such a crime should stop and think:

“If anyone for any reason in their weird world thinks it's worth the risk to import a child-like sex doll, you'll be getting a knock on the door ... you'll be getting arrested, you'll be getting prosecuted ... and you'll also be going on the child sex offender register”, he said.

The most recent doll seizure occurred at Perth International Airport on 2 December, while before that, in November, Border Force officers seized a man’s phone shortly after he left for Thailand and allegedly uncovered hundreds of child abuse photos.

Separately, in September, ABF officers at the Sydney Gateway Facility intercepted a parcel from Hong Kong that was addressed to a man’s residential address.

“It'll be alleged the parcel contained the bottom half of a silicone female child-like sex doll”, an ABF statement read.

“Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF, and we are committed to stopping the movement of these products across the border”, Commander Grosse noted.

Earlier, in June 2018, ABF officers uncovered an air cargo shipment from China containing a silicon sex doll with child-like features before seizing a second doll at a Toorak property.