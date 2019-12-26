Register
16:21 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bangladesh flag

    Indian Politician Claims Bangladesh Denied Him Entry Over Criticism of Citizenship Amendment Act

    © CC BY 2.0 / Chand Ali / Nikon D3400
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107629/82/1076298289.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912261077868346-indian-politician-claims-bangladesh-denied-him-entry-over-criticism-of-citizenship-amendment-act-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In the last few weeks, political leaders and thousands of students have come out on the streets across India to oppose the contentious new law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan but excludes Muslims immigrants from these three nations.

    A Minister from India's West Bengal State claims the Bangladesh government denied him permission to visit the country. He alleges it's because of being vocal in criticising the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which allows only non-Muslim immigrants from the country citizenship.

    Siddiqullah Choudhury is West Bengal's Deputy Minister for Mass Education, Library and Parliamentary Affairs. He said he had requested the Bangladesh High Commission's consulate in Kolkata city on 23 December to grant him a visa to undertake a "personal visit" to Dhaka after he had received clearances from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the government in West Bengal.

    He was to leave for Dhaka on Thursday morning on a six-day-long trip.

    The Bangladesh High Commission's consulate, however, limited itself to saying that: "We forward visa applications to Dhaka to get necessary clearance in certain cases. The clearance from Dhaka has not yet reached our Kolkata office. Our office was closed on Wednesday for Christmas." 

    Dhaka's reported rejection of Choudhury's visa application came a day after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen had announced that any Indian entering Bangladesh in recent weeks would be sent back if they were not Bangladeshi.

    "Those who already entered Bangladesh through the Indian border, they will be sent back if they are not Bangladeshis. The Indian government informed that they would not forcefully push back anyone," Bangladesh daily, The Daily Star, quoted Foreign Minister Momen as saying on Wednesday.

    "Any Bangladeshis found to be living illegally in India will be taken back after proper verification through the legal process and after scrutiny. "India was also informed " Momen further stated after attending the inauguration of the 'Nagar Express'bus service in Bangladesh's city of Sylhet.

    Minister Choudhury has been one of the most strident voices within the ruling Trinamool Congress party, against the CAA which was passed by the Indian parliament earlier this month.

    The CAA would grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities – Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Sikhs from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan if they arrived in India prior to 2015. But it explicitly excludes this privilege to Muslims from these countries.

    In the last fortnight, Indian politicians like Choudhury have taken part in street demonstrations and protests along with students and people from other walks of life, against the new law which they claim is unconstitutional and promotes religious discrimination.

    However, those supporting the contentious legislation have countered by saying that it opens a window of opportunity in terms of giving identity to the persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

    Aware of the sensitivity of the issue and its potential impact on bilateral ties with New Delhi, a wary Bangladesh is reportedly not keen to host anyone who is seen as being "too strident" about the CAA.

    Given the volatile situation arising out of the ongoing protests in India, it may be recalled that both the foreign and home ministers of Bangladesh (A.K. Abdul Momen and Asaduzzaman Khan) had cancelled their pre-scheduled official visits to New Delhi and Meghalaya respectively, earlier this month. Both however cited prior domestic commitments as the reason for doing so.

    Related:

    Pakistan Shouldn’t Forget What It Did in 1971: India on PM Imran Raking Citizenship Law in Geneva
    Tags:
    trips, canceled, home, Foreign Minister, visa, violence, protest, act, Citizenship, criticism, visit, permission, Denied, Bangladesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse