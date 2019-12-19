Boeing 767 Makes Emergency Landing in Japan's Fukuoka Over Engine Fire – Reports

TOKYO(Sputnik) – A Boeing 767 plane of the All Nippon Airways airline made on Thursday an emergency landing in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, Kyodo news agency reported.

The plane left the airport of Fukuoka for Tokyo’s Haneda but returned less than an hour after the take-off, the Kyodo news agency reported.

One of the plane’s engines reportedly caught fire, which urged the crew to ask for the emergency landing.

There were 278 people on board of the plane, none of them was injured.

The airline is investigating the causes of the incident.