Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport After Engine Issue

"Aircraft flight No. 7571 Moscow - Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) made a safe landing at Sheremetyevo Airport. The plane had problems with an engine", a source told the Russian media.
According to a representative of the Russian emergency services, the oil pressure sensor in one of the engines went off shortly after takeoff. Per preliminary data, 488 people were on board the aircraft.
Рейс в Доминиканскую республику вынужденно сел в Шереметьево https://t.co/rnqHNLX6lg pic.twitter.com/gXpazZxoWZ— РИА Новости (@rianru) November 6, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
