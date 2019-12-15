Death Toll in Volcano Eruption in New Zealand Rises to 16 - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has increased to 16 people, the country's police said on Sunday.

"Police can confirm a further person injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption, and later repatriated to Australia, sadly died yesterday ... The official number of deceased is now 16 – this includes 15 people who died in New Zealand and one person in Australia", police said.

© REUTERS / 2019 Maxar Technologies A satellite imagery of the White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, taken on December 11, 2019 following its eruption in New Zealand

The eruption of the volcano on White Island took place on 9 December, prompting 100 people to evacuate. Several people are still believed to be missing. According to New Zealand's health authorities, 27 out of the 31 survivors suffered severe burns, including in their respiratory tracts.