New Zealand Officials Confirm Six Bodies Recovered Amid Ongoing White Island Mission

New Zealand police have confirmed that at least six bodies have been recovered from the White Island's still-active stratovolcano and airlifted to the HMNZS Wellington following the recent eruption.

“The operation to recover the remaining bodies continues," Deputy NZ Police Commissioner John Tims announced Friday morning in New Zealand prior to the recovery of all six bodies identified by authorities, reported The Guardian.

The vessel is expected to reunite the victims with their family members - who have demanded the reunification following Monday's natural disaster.

While a total of eight bodies were previously identified for recovery, it's unclear whether the additional two corpses will be accounted for at this time.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW