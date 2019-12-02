Register
19:11 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Karachi-Based Daily Newspaper Draws Flak for Stating London Attacker is Pakistani

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2019 London Bridge Terror Attack (18)
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107744/34/1077443427.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912021077463717-pakistans-oldest-newspaper-under-fire-for-stating-london-attacker-is-pakistani/

    New Delhi (Sputnik) - The Dawn has reported the London attacker as: “London Bridge attacker identified as Usman Khan, UK national of Pakistani origin” and “London attacker of Pakistani descent is terror convict: Officials”. He was earlier convicted for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange in 2010, as well as Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

    Pakistan’s oldest daily The Dawn has come under attack in its capital city for carrying a news report stating the London attacker to be of Pakistani descent. Agitated people, who are calling the news outlet anti-state, have blocked the entrance and exit of the newspaper’s office in Islamabad.

    They are raising slogans against the media organisation and are calling for it to be shut down. They are saying: “We will continue [to] protest as long as they (The Dawn) doesn’t [sic] apologise and ensure us that they will not write wrong reports about Pakistan. If that doesn’t happen, we will take away their pens and take out their eyes".
    ​The news report in The Dawn read: “The Metropolitan Police on Saturday identified the suspected London Bridge attacker as British national Usman Khan, a 28-year-old man from Staffordshire. Born in London, Khan is of Pakistani ethnicity”.

    Another report further says: “According to The Telegraph, Khan — a British citizen born in the UK and of Pakistani origin — left school with no qualifications after spending part of his late teens in Pakistan, where he lived with his mother when she became ill".

    On 29 November, Usman Khan stabbed several people near and on London Bridge in the UK capital. The suspect was shot dead on the spot, and the incident was classified as a terrorist attack. An investigation revealed that Khan was a former prisoner released on parole in December 2018 after spending eight years in jail on terrorism-related charges. 

    A big section of netizens, however, condemned the siege of the newspaper office and termed it as an attack on press freedom.

    The Dawn remains under fire for being anti-establishment.​ In October, Cyril Almeida, a well-known Pakistani journalist who extensively reported on the country’s civil-military nexus for The Dawn, resigned from the newspaper, reportedly due to government pressure.

    Pakistan is ranked 142nd out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2019, published by the Paris-based non-profit organisation Reporters Without Borders.

     

    Topic:
    2019 London Bridge Terror Attack (18)

    Related:

    What We Know So Far About the London Bridge Attack
    Live Updates: Two Killed, Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at London Bridge, Suspect Shot Dead
    Intelligence on High Alert Over London Bridge-Inspired Terrorist Attack
    Tags:
    Islamabad, press freedom, protest, London, London Bridge, Borough Market terror attack, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse