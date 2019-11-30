North Korea Slams Japanese PM Abe as 'Imbecile and Political Dwarf' Amid Rocket Launch Row

North Korea's state-run KCNA news outlet slammed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, calling him an "imbecile and political dwarf" after the politician raised concerns over rocket launcher tests performed by Pyongyang earlier this week.
"Abe may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future and under his nose … Abe is none other than a perfect imbecile and a political dwarf without parallel in the world", the news agency claimed.
"It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history as he fails to distinguish a missile from multiple launch rocket system while seeing the photo-accompanied report".© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017.
According to official reports, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the weapon test earlier this week. At the same time, the South Korean military said that it had identified two short-range projectiles fired from Yeonpo towards the Sea of Japan, noting that they had presumably been fired by large-calibre multiple-launch rocket systems.
